BitCore (BTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $598.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $598.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,736.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.15 or 0.03837893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00419303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.01401831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00558111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00430377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00273361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022443 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,514,823 coins and its circulating supply is 18,013,864 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

