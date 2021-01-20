BitDegree Achieves Market Capitalization of $274,808.42 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $274,808.42 and approximately $158.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00542529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.59 or 0.03938633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012950 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

