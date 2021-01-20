BitForex Token Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BitForex Token has a market cap of $14.28 million and $536,100.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00530078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.59 or 0.03841063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016444 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012919 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BF is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,262,865,204 tokens. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

BitForex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

