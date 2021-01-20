BitGreen Market Cap Hits $3.98 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.98 million and $30,190.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

