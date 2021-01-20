BitMart Token (BMX) Price Hits $0.0287 on Major Exchanges

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. BitMart Token has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $613,762.00 worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMart Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitMart Token

BMX is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 657,032,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,636,766 tokens. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Token Trading

