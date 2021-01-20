BitSend Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $90,515.56 and $21.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00336518 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00029696 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004189 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.77 or 0.01399270 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,681,200 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

