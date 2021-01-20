BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 51,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.