BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 52,946 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 107.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 142,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 306,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE:BBN opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.