Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.68

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.68 and traded as high as $14.77. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 70,316 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.