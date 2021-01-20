Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.68

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.68 and traded as high as $14.77. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 70,316 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 177.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 178,318 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 101.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 175,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 48.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 253,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 93.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

