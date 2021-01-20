BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,995 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in General Electric by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,022,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 176,128 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in General Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 50,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.