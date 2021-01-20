BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after buying an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

