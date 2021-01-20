BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after buying an additional 328,295 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $174.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

