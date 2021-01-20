BLOC.MONEY Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOC.MONEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $18,447.46 and approximately $7.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00537011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.01 or 0.03926158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016381 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012895 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

