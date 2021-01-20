Block-Chain.com Hits Market Cap of $3.76 Million (BC)

Block-Chain.com (CURRENCY:BC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Block-Chain.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Block-Chain.com has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Block-Chain.com has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $6.00 worth of Block-Chain.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023551 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00112169 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001464 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008907 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Block-Chain.com

Block-Chain.com is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Block-Chain.com’s total supply is 247,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,261,797 coins. Block-Chain.com’s official Twitter account is @Block_Chain_com . Block-Chain.com’s official website is block-chain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Block-Chain.com Coin Trading

Block-Chain.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Chain.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Chain.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Chain.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

