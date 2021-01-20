Block-Logic (BLTG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,392.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $859,600.92 and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

