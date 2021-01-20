Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Market Cap Tops $2.22 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $2.22 million and $16,490.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00517837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.37 or 0.03812696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016153 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.