Blockchain Certified Data Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $12,393.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00529637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.25 or 0.03837161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

