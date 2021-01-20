BLOCKv Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $96,432.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00062184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00541577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.47 or 0.03878533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012947 BTC.

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

