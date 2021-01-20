Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) shot up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $24.85. 551,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 216,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of $672.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $281.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10,174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

