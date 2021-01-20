Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 467000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$958,755.00 and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.