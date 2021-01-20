Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 127,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 174,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC)

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.