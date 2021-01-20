B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRRY. UBS Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a $0.5021 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

