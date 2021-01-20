BMO Dorsey Wright MLP Index Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQ:BMLP) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of BMO Dorsey Wright MLP Index Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQ:BMLP) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

