BMO India Equity Index ETF (ZID.TO) (TSE:ZID) Trading Up 0.6%

BMO India Equity Index ETF (ZID.TO) (TSE:ZID)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.48 and last traded at C$34.19. Approximately 4,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.99.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from BMO India Equity Index ETF (ZID.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $0.03.

