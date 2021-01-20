BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ.TO) (TSE:ZQQ) Trading Up 2.4%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ.TO) (TSE:ZQQ) shares were up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$96.47 and last traded at C$96.31. Approximately 96,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 87,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$94.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$92.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.48.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.