BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) (LON:BPET) Stock Price Up 0.9%

BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) (LON:BPET)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 314.17 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 306.73 ($4.01). Approximately 40,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 55,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($3.97).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 305.44. The stock has a market cap of £225.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 3.99 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.