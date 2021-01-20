Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.