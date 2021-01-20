Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 3,269 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.