Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned about 0.07% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,915. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.