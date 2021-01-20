Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 60,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IP traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

