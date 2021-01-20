Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.65. 19,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,303. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.68. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

