Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,341 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,314. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

