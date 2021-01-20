Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,932,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $132,010,000 after acquiring an additional 271,842 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 65,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

