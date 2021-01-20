Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,117. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

