Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,316,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after buying an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.51. 127,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of -606.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

