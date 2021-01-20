Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 2,438 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.