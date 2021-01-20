Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 3,295 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 89,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 228,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.