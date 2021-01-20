Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 5,768 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. 302,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,520,395. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

