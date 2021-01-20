BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

BOK Financial stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.16. 6,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

