BOLT (BOLT) Market Cap Reaches $3.58 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $141,134.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00533128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.60 or 0.03892862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012831 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.