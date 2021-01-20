BOMB (BOMB) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $800,365.81 and approximately $131,745.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB's total supply is 913,499 coins and its circulating supply is 912,711 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

