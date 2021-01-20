Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:BONH traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8.55 ($0.11). 556,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. Bonhill Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 34.75 ($0.45).
Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) Company Profile
See Also: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.