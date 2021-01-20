Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:BONH traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8.55 ($0.11). 556,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. Bonhill Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 34.75 ($0.45).

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, and data and analytics propositions to technology, financial services, and diversity business communities in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates information-age.com, an online portal that offers news, analysis, guidance, and research for its CTO community; and organizes a range of live events programs.

