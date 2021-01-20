Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Buys 8,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$21,177.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,186,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,083,130.19.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$12,040.00.

Shares of TSE:BNE traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.74. 18,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,720. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$91.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.6705227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$2.28.

About Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

