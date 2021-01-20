BOOM (BOOM) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.18 million and $6,261.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00530078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.59 or 0.03841063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016444 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012919 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM's total supply is 971,254,063 coins and its circulating supply is 782,223,331 coins. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

