Boosted Finance Hits Market Cap of $957,118.41 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $15.99 or 0.00047437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $957,118.41 and $135,275.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

