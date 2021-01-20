Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading Up 29.3%

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shot up 29.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.01. 2,940,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 708,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BQ shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.22% of Boqii at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

