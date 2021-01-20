Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at CSFB

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its target price upped by research analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLX. CIBC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.86.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

Shares of BLX stock traded down C$0.61 on Wednesday, hitting C$52.29. 260,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.79. Boralex Inc. has a one year low of C$17.91 and a one year high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,690.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.