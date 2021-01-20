Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$50.00. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.86.

Shares of TSE BLX traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 260,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.79. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,690.00. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

