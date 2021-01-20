Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.53.

Shares of BLX stock traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 460,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,284. Boralex Inc. has a one year low of C$17.91 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,687.42.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

