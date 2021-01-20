Boris Shnayder Sells 1,250 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE EPAM traded up $12.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $365.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.53.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

